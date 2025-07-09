Van Gisbergen will dovetail his Trackhouse Racing Cup Series program with another cameo for JR Motorsports in the second division Xfinity Series.
It marks a return for Quad Lock as a naming rights sponsor, having backed van Gisbergen in Portland a year ago to victory when he ran the #97 with Kaulig Racing.
Quad Lock is an Australian phone case manufacturer with van Gisbergen and McLaren Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri among its ambassadors.
This weekend, van Gisbergen returns to the #9 with JR Motorsports.
His latest Xfinity Series win at Chicago ended a 13-year drought between wins for the Kiwi in a race car carrying #9 on its doors.
The last time he achieved that feat was with Stone Brothers Racing in Darwin in 2011, where he famously drifted around the course post-race.
The Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 Xfinity Series race at Sonoma is scheduled for Sunday, July 13 at 6:30am AEST.
Discussion about this post