Van Gisbergen will dovetail his Trackhouse Racing Cup Series program with another cameo for JR Motorsports in the second division Xfinity Series.

It marks a return for Quad Lock as a naming rights sponsor, having backed van Gisbergen in Portland a year ago to victory when he ran the #97 with Kaulig Racing.

Quad Lock is an Australian phone case manufacturer with van Gisbergen and McLaren Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri among its ambassadors.

This weekend, van Gisbergen returns to the #9 with JR Motorsports.

His latest Xfinity Series win at Chicago ended a 13-year drought between wins for the Kiwi in a race car carrying #9 on its doors.

The last time he achieved that feat was with Stone Brothers Racing in Darwin in 2011, where he famously drifted around the course post-race.

The Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 Xfinity Series race at Sonoma is scheduled for Sunday, July 13 at 6:30am AEST.