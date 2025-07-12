The Kiwi beat teammate Connor Zilisch in the two-part qualifying session to set up a continuation of their Chicago showdown.

Van Gisbergen made big improvements between practice and qualifying, turning a 0.863s deficit into a 0.244s advantage. The pole position time was a 1:15.259s.

“Our race runs were okay, but qualifying to be front row for our team, thank you to JR Motorsports,” said van Gisbergen.

“The car was really, really good. I was having fun out there and awesome to have my friends from Australia, Quad Lock, back on the car. Looking forward to the race tomorrow.”

Last year, van Gisbergen drove the #97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro to victory.

This year, he’ll be behind the wheel of the #9 JR Motorsports entry, which he said is noticeably different.

“I think it’s hotter than last year, so it is slippery,” he said.

“The car is quite different to last year, so I’m just trying to get used to that and how the car reacts.

“Chicago, they weren’t too different, and then compared to what I had last year they’re quite a bit different. Just trying to get it a bit set in but I feel good.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race is scheduled for 6:50am AEST on Sunday, July 13.