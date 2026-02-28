Van Gisbergen came up two tenths short of pole position for the 65-lapper at the Austin, Texas track.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill will start third in the #21 Chevrolet Camaro alongside Brandon Jones for Joe Gibbs Racing in the #20 Toyota Supra.

“It’s fun to be back in these cars. Thanks to JR Motorsports for having me and Safety Culture. It’s really fun,” said van Gisbergen after his qualifying run.

“They just move around so much. It’s really cool. My lap was good, but that little bugger is pretty quick. Hopefully we race him tomorrow.

“My long run speed was good in the race runs we did in practice. Who knows? Up the front is a good place to start.”

Advertisements

Zilisch set a 1:37.740s around a shortened Circuit of the Americas, which cuts through the eastern hairpin.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to the 2026 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

Earlier, Zilisch set the ninth fastest time in practice and suffered a puncture.

“We had a bit of an issue in practice and cut a tyre down,” he explained.

“We made some adjustments on the front end to not do that again.

“The entire #1 crew, it’s great being with Rodney [Childers], having his experience, and everyone here in this JR Motorsports team.

“It’s been a lot of fun getting back with these guys in the O’Reilly car. I love coming back and racing these cars, they’re a ton of fun.

“We’ve got a fast Chevrolet for tomorrow. Looking forward to it. Busy weekend for me, but great way to start it.”

Sunday’s race, which is live and exclusively on Fox and Kayo, is scheduled for 7:00am AEDT.

Results: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Circuit of the Americars, Qualifying

Pos Num Driver Team Lap Diff Gap Speed (mph) 1 1 Connor Zilisch(i) Roto-Rooter Chevrolet 97.74 88.398 2 9 Shane Van Gisbergen(i) Safety Culture Chevrolet 97.949 -0.209 0.209 88.209 3 21 Austin Hill Bennett Transportation Chevrolet 98.359 -0.619 -0.41 87.841 4 20 Brandon Jones Menards/Fisher Toyota 98.448 -0.708 -0.089 87.762 5 7 Justin Allgaier BRANDT Chevrolet 98.562 -0.822 -0.114 87.661 6 91 Carson Kvapil Clarience Technologies Chevrolet 98.572 -0.832 -0.01 87.652 7 19 Brent Crews Young Life Toyota 98.67 -0.93 -0.098 87.565 8 41 Sam Mayer Charbroil Chevrolet 98.717 -0.977 -0.047 87.523 9 0 Sheldon Creed Road Ranger Chevrolet 98.786 -1.046 -0.069 87.462 10 8 Sammy Smith Pilot Chevrolet 98.863 -1.123 -0.077 87.394 11 2 Jesse Love Whelen Chevrolet 98.887 -1.147 -0.024 87.372 12 17 Corey Day HendrickCars.com Chevrolet 98.9 -1.16 -0.013 87.361 13 87 Austin Green Peterson Racing Chevrolet 98.903 -1.163 -0.003 87.358 14 54 Taylor Gray Operation 300 Toyota 99.021 -1.281 -0.118 87.254 15 18 William Sawalich Soundgear Toyota 99.393 -1.653 -0.372 86.928 16 96 Anthony Alfredo Protein Rice Treats Chevrolet 99.429 -1.689 -0.036 86.896 17 50 Preston Pardus Chincor Electric Inc. Chevrolet 99.483 -1.743 -0.054 86.849 18 39 Ryan Sieg SciAps/SIMS METAL Chevrolet 99.542 -1.802 -0.059 86.798 19 88 Rajah Caruth HendrickCars.com Chevrolet 99.544 -1.804 -0.002 86.796 20 25 Nick Sanchez Paynuity Ford 99.546 -1.806 -0.002 86.794 21 32 Ross Chastain(i) GLF Environmental Chevrolet 99.586 -1.846 -0.04 86.759 22 55 Sage Karam Point Blank Tequila Toyota 99.947 -2.207 -0.361 86.446 23 24 Harrison Burton DEX/Sharp Toyota 100.024 -2.284 -0.077 86.379 24 31 Blaine Perkins WERNER Chevrolet 100.14 -2.4 -0.116 86.279 25 7 Josh Bilicki Circle B Diecast Chevrolet 100.145 -2.405 -0.005 86.275 26 44 Brennan Poole Frontline Fire Protection Chevrolet 100.19 -2.45 -0.045 86.236 27 26 Dean Thompson Thompson Pipe Group Toyota 100.241 -2.501 -0.051 86.192 28 0 Alex Labbe Trophy Tractor Chevrolet 100.243 -2.503 -0.002 86.191 29 99 Parker Retzlaff Viking Motorsports Chevrolet 100.431 -2.691 -0.188 86.029 30 51 Jeremy Clements Alliance Driveway Solutions Chevrolet 100.462 -2.722 -0.031 86.003 31 45 Lavar Scott # Urban Affairs Coalition Chevrolet 100.484 -2.744 -0.022 85.984 32 48 Patrick Staropoli Syfovre Chevrolet 100.702 -2.962 -0.218 85.798

For more of the latest NASCAR news and analysis, visit Speedcafe US