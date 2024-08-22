Dillon was allowed to keep his win but was stripped of his playoffs eligibility after the well-documented scenes at Richmond Raceway.

The driver of the #3 took out the #12 of Joey Logano (Team Penske) and the #11 of Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing) on the final lap.

Dillon and the #3 team were docked 25 points in the drivers' and owners' standings three days after the fact.

Dillon's spotter had his three-week sanction reduced by one week, meaning he can return for the final round of the regular season at Darlington Raceway.

The appeals panel was led by Tom DeLoach, Kelly Housby, and Tommy Wheeler. They concluded: “NASCAR represents elite motorsports and, as such, its drivers are expected to demonstrate exemplary conduct if its series' championships are to be validated. In this case, the ‘line' was crossed.”

Richard Childress Racing made its own statement shortly after the appeal was upheld.

The team confirmed plans to press its case further.

“Richard Childress Racing is disappointed in the results of today's hearing in front of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel,” a statement read.

“We respect the NASCAR appeals process, but we do not believe that today's outcome reflects the facts presented. We plan to appeal the decision to the Final Appeal Officer.”