The three-time Supercars champion turned NASCAR Cup Series race winner earlier this year began a new life in the United States with Dane.

The pair began dating in 2022 while van Gisbergen drove for Triple Eight Race Engineering and Dane was still an owner of the team.

The pair maintained their respective links to General Motors – van Gisbergen by joining Trackhouse Racing and Dane by joining as its motorsports integration manager.

Dane will move from her job at GM Motorsports to program manager at Corvette Racing.

In her new role, Dane will oversee global GT3 programs with the Corvette Z06.

On the latest Apex Hunters United podcast, van Gisbergen joked that he was prodding Dane for a drive.

“Luckily, Jess, my lovely partner, she’s just become the GT3 program manager so I’m hounding her for a drive at the moment, which is awesome,” van Gisbergen said.

“Hopefully I can do something at Daytona 24 Hour. That was my favourite endurance race. I did a lot around the world luckily enough and that was always my favourite.

“I loved that race the way it flows and how relaxed and fun it is.

“Now it’s only an hour’s flight from home rather than 28 hours or whatever it was.”

Just a handful of teams in the IMSA SportsCar Championship run the GT3.R, which is powered by a 5.5-litre flat-plane crank V8.

In the leading GTD Pro class, Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsport is the sole Pro team.

AWA and DXDT Racing are the only GTD (for Pro-Am entries) teams entered with the Corvette C8 for 2025.

Van Gisbergen said he is optimistic he’ll contest the 24-hour race.

“I’d really love to get back to that race and have some fun,” said van Gisbergen.

“I’ve got nothing really confirmed yet but a few things in the pipeline.”

Van Gisbergen first contested the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2014 in a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car with Alex Job Racing.

He contested the race every year until 2017 before a brief hiatus, returning in 2020 with Vasser Sullivan in a Lexus RC F GT3.

Van Gisbergen’s ties to WeatherTech in NASCAR date back to that 2014 drive where the Porsche he drove carried the company’s colours.

Van Gisbergen continued to race WeatherTech-backed cars through to 2017 in a Riley Motorsports-run Mercedes-AMG GT3.