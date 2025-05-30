Mexico was one of four Xfinity road races the Kiwi was scheduled to run aboard JR Motorsports’ #9 entry as part of a deal between the team and his Cup Series squad, Trackhouse Racing.

However, the parties have announced the #9 entry will now be fielded in Mexico for van Gisbergen’s Trackhouse teammate Daniel Suárez.

Backed by oil giant Quaker State, the Monterrey, Mexico, native now has two chances to win in front of his home crowd across the Cup and Xfinity classes.

This year marks the first time the Cup Series has ventured to Mexico and the first for the Xfinity Series since 2008.

“Mexico has been loving motorsports for a very long time, and I feel like, slowly, that has also changed into NASCAR,” said Suárez.

“NASCAR is a very important sport for Mexico, and it continues to grow with the NASCAR Mexico Series and now the Cup and Xfinity Series going there. It’s going to be a big deal.

“There are a lot of super excited people.”

Van Gisbergen is still set to tackle the landmark event aboard his regular #88 Trackhouse Camaro in the Cup Series race.

The Supercars champion’s four-race Xfinity schedule announced in January also included Chicago, Sonoma and Watkins Glen, where he’ll run in Kubota colours.

Suárez joins Trackhouse Racing development driver Connor Zilisch, 2024 Xfinity Series Champion Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, and Carson Kvapil in JRM’s Mexico lineup.