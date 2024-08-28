But the changes are skin-deep, as the team has replaced the chassis for the #888 Camaro following its spectacular crash in the hands of Cooper Murray at Hidden Valley in June.

Murray stunned on debut by making the Top 10 Shootout for the Sunday race, but was taken out on the opening lap in a spectacular incident involving Andre Heimgartner.

The new machine will be shaken down this morning as part of a Supercheap Auto launch event at Queensland Raceway, where Murray and co-driver Craig Lowndes revealed the livery.

Red Bull Ampol Racing star Broc Feeney is also on hand to assist with the shakedown.

Murray, who is set to graduate to the Supercars Championship full-time next year with Erebus Motorsport, is excited for the endurance races ahead.

“I learnt a lot from my pretty incredible main game debut in Darwin,” he said.

“It was a nonstop weekend of learning, and it was awesome to be able to put our true pace together on Sunday and get into the Shootout, which was really cool.

“Unfortunately, we had a car run over us in the race, but it's all fixed now and ready to go. It was cool to show that the car's fast, I'm fast and that we could be out the front.

“Considering I've already driven a Super2 car at both Sandown and Bathurst, it'll be a bit easier than going into Darwin where I'd never driven a supercar there before, only a Porsche Cup car.

“It was a bit of learning on the go and had me probably a bit behind the eight-ball compared to the others. But going into Sandown and Bathurst, I'm quite confident that I'll be able to be on the pace, straight away.”

Lowndes is a seven-time winner of the Bathurst 1000 and is eyeing another trip to the podium.

“To be honest, what we'd like to achieve, and I've said it the last couple of years, I'd like to be on the podium at these races,” he said.

“I think that's the style of racing I really enjoy. The endurance side of racing in Supercars, I really love it.

“For Cooper, he's done many laps around Sandown in a Porsche. He was extremely quick at Bathurst early this year in his Super2 car.

“So, for both races, we are really excited. Even personally, I'm really excited and looking forward to trying to achieve a strong result, not only at Sandown coming up, but Bathurst very soon!”

The Supercheap Auto Camaro will return to Queensland Raceway on September 3 as part of Triple Eight's three-car, pre-enduro test day.