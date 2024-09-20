Modifications to the Marina Bay street circuit last year were made as construction takes place at The Float.

That saw the removal of two chicanes towards the end of the lap, with a straight run into what is now the final complex – a modification set to remain in place until 2027.

It’s been a popular change with drivers, who cite a better flow to the circuit, and this year comes with an added bonus.

While DRS zones remain on the run out of Turn 5 (Raffles Boulevard) and across the Anderson Bridge (from Turn 13 to Turn 14), a new zone has been added shortly after drivers exit the Turn 14 right-hander.

The detection zone is shared with the Anderson Bridge (zone 2) with drivers able to operate DRS from 100 metres out of the corner.

The final DRS zone is along the front straight, with the detection point in the chute between Turns 17 and 18.

“The extra DRS might actually allow some racing and overtaking,” suggested Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg.

“The previous DRS zone is to kind of set it up or get close.

“I think last year already one or two overtakes happened there, into [Turn 16], so I think DRS could make things a lot more possible.”

George Russell, who crashed out of last year’s race on the final lap, shared Hulkenberg’s optimism.

“I hope racing will be slightly better,” he opined.

“It’s not going to make it worse, that’s for sure, and maybe overtaking will be possible.

“I think it’ll still go down to qualifying,” he added.

“That’s going to be the key; getting a good Saturday and that’ll set you up nicely for the race.”

Opening practice for the Singapore Grand Prix begins this evening, starting at 17:30 local time (19:30 AEST).