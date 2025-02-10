Set to be released later this year the movie is set to follow the Apex GP team and the fortunes of its drivers, Sonny Hayes (Pitt) and Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris).

While Pearce is an up-and-coming rookie, Hayes returns to F1 after a bright early career petered out hoping to lead the squad to greater things.

Filming for the movie wrapped following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and followed a host of on-track sessions throughout the course of 2023 and 2024.

The production used modified Formula 2 cars prepared (by Mercedes) to look like F1 machines.

Footage recorded for the movie has been spliced into actual races with special effects used to place the actors into the centre of the action.

The premiere of the latest teaser coincided with the Superbowl in the United States and formed part of the pre-event broadcast.

The film is set for release in June, with the drivers set for a special pre-release screening at the Monaco Grand Prix.