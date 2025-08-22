Few people in American sports will have left an imprint the likes of ‘Humpy’ when they finally check out. He was one of world motorsport’s true great assets.

Someone once paid me the greatest compliment on my career in the US when they introduced me as the “Humpy Wheeler of Australia”.

What an amazing contribution he made to motorsports and events in general.

My few afternoons of sharing some ‘much protected’ and little talked about moonshine in his office on the roof of the Charlotte Motor Speedway remain cherished.

Man, what I learned over those few nips of “gasoline”.

“You need three things Crush,” he wisely told me. “Monkeys, elephants and fire – the trick is to get the monkeys to ride the elephants through the fire.”

I have tried to live this wisdom every day.

Ironically, known as the ‘P.T. Barnum of Auto Racing’, Wheeler’s passing marks the end of an era where promotion, passion and pure showmanship combined to turn stock car racing into one of America’s great spectacles.

Wheeler’s career was synonymous with Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he served as president and general manager for nearly three decades and where I had the pleasure of spending several afternoons with him over some of that “locally produced” moonshine.

Under his guidance, Charlotte became more than just another track – it became the crown jewel of NASCAR venues.

Wheeler believed fans deserved more than races – they deserved experiences. His signature was blending top-tier competition with entertainment, creating unforgettable events that pulled in loyal crowds and new audiences alike.

Wheeler once staged a boxing match featuring Muhammad Ali, brought in rock concerts, military flyovers and fireworks extravaganzas – always looking to give the fans that little bit extra.

He created a famous annual event at Charlotte called the Royal Flush.

This involved getting 500-odd fans to come to the track a week before the opening event of the season and simultaneously flush every toilet in the complex to test the system. They all received a T-shirt for their participation.

His philosophy was simple: racing was the product, but the show was what kept people coming back.

Beyond the showmanship, Wheeler had an unmatched respect for racers and fans alike.

He had an eye for talent, championing young drivers before they became household names.

He was also a fierce advocate for fans, insisting on fair pricing, engaging activities, and the idea that every person who bought a ticket should leave feeling like they got more than their money’s worth.

Wheeler’s innovations extended to the racing itself.

He was a driver in his younger years, giving him credibility in the garage area and he pushed for track safety improvements, creative marketing campaigns and television-friendly formats long before the sport’s governing body embraced them.

His ability to read both the business and cultural side of racing set him apart from his contemporaries.

Colleagues and competitors alike recognised his genius.

While promoters in other sports guarded their formulas, Wheeler was generous in sharing his ideas and I was personally a beneficiary of his generosity.

He also helped Bob Jane set up Melbourne’s Calder Park Thunderdome, which was modelled off Charlotte’s layout and provided a home for Australia’s own NASCAR championship.

Many of today’s fan-friendly concepts in NASCAR – pre-race concerts, driver introductions and elaborate halftime-style entertainment – come straight from his playbook.

On top of that he had an embracing personality – bold, brash and a risk taker.

He could talk with bogans on the hill as easily as CEOs in corporate boxes and he capped it off with a booming laugh.

In recent years in ‘retirement’, Wheeler remained a passionate voice for motorsport and penned columns, gave commentary and often shared candid opinions that kept the sport honest.

He never stopped pushing NASCAR to remember its roots while innovating for the future.

Humpy Wheeler’s legacy is measured not only in the races he staged but in the countless fans he brought to the sport and the memories he created.

He turned racetracks into theatres, drivers into stars, and ordinary weekends into unforgettable events.

On an honour board full of motorsport legends, Wheeler holds a place not behind the wheel, but behind the curtain – the showman who made sure the lights always shone when the green flag dropped.

“Humpy Wheeler was a visionary whose name became synonymous with promotion and innovation in our sport,” said NASCAR Chairman, Jim France.

“During his decades leading Charlotte Motor Speedway, Humpy transformed the fan experience through his creativity, bold ideas and tireless passion. His efforts helped expand NASCAR’s national footprint, cementing Charlotte as a must visit racing and entertainment complex.”

“Humpy’s contributions to and accomplishments in NASCAR are without parallel,” said NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director, Winston Kelley.

“The breadth and depth of his legacy, and those whom he influenced, assisted and mentored, cannot be overstated. Frequently adding new dynamics to the sport, Humpy’s visionary leadership and creativity helped shape today’s fan experience.”

The general statement from the Charlotte Motor Speedway probably summed him up best.

“Charlotte Motor Speedway was blessed to have a leader in Humpy Wheeler who can only be described as ONE of a kind.”

There are plenty in our sport who could learn from the passionate life of ‘Humpy’ Wheeler – if they did not know it all, already!