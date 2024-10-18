Supercheap Auto TCR Australia

After two practice sessions in the leadup to Round 6, it was Dylan O’Keeffe who emerged fastest out of both. In the Ash Seward Motorsport prepped Lynk & Co CO 03, O’Keeffe was fastest in the wet of the first session, and right at the end of the second session in dry, he pulled out the quickest time.

Only seven ventured out for the opener where it was the older Peugeot 308s in the hands of Aaron Cameron and Ryan Casha who were second and third ahead of the new Peugeot P51 308s driven by Jordan Cox and Ben Bargwanna.

O’Keeffe and Tony D’Alberto (Wall Racing Honda Civic Type R FL5) both put in their fast times at the end after HMO Customer Racing’s Tom Oliphant (Hyundai i30N) was top of the times. He finished third ahead of teammate Josh Buchan, Cameron, Brad Harris (Civic) and the Tufflift Audi RS3 drivers Zac Soutar and Glenn Nirwan.

Meguiar’s Australian Production Cars

In qualifying for Round 5, Dean Campbell and Cameron Crick who headed up practice, came through to top the times in their Class X BMW M2. BMW Class X teams took the top three places with brothers Grant and Iain Sherrin (M4) second ahead of Simon Hodges (M4).

Fourth placed were Hadrian Morrall and Tyler Mecklem (Ford Mustang) and led Class A2 ahead of Cameron McLeod and Mick Rowell (Mustang), and Chris Lillis (Chev Camaro). In Class A1 and sixth was Chris Sutton (Mitsubishi Evo X), ahead of Tom Shaw/Zaki Wazir (BMW 1M).

First Focus Radical Cup Australia

After three practice sessions, Peter Paddon has been the pacesetter for GWR, ahead of the Terry Knowles/Bart Mawer combination and Arise Racing’s Cooper Cutts. Volante Rosso’s Peter Clare/Josh Hunt were fourth overall and the fourth to break into the 1:29s.

The next two were Bryce Moore/Chris Reindler and Justin Tigani while Reindler was also in Elliot Schutte’s car and seventh ahead of Ash Samadi, Mark Brame, Nick Kelly, Stephen Champion, Adam Naccarata, Bill Medland and Jon Collins.

Giti Australian Formula Open

Tim Macrow Racing’s Ryan MacMillan was the fastest after three practice sessions in a Dallara F308/12. The team fight with Gilmour Racing continued with Kyle Evans (F208/11) next best ahead of Thomas Gallagher (TMR F308/11).

Next overall was Rod Baker (Dallara F399) in front of George Kantzios (F304), Rod Brincat (F302), Ron Bennet (F399) and Jayden Hamilton (Tatuus T421).