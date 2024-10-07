Sydney-sider, Oscar Singh earned his first international karting podium at race day two of the Champions of the Future Karting Academy fourth event at the Dubai Autodrome in the Mini class.

Singh was able to walk away with a hard fought third placed finish in the final having started in fourth position. Earlier in the day, he’d finished his opening heat in third.

At the other end of the spectrum, his brother Koda elevated himself to 20th after starting 25th in the final. He’d been subject to a post race penalty in one of his heats that cost him an additional five seconds to his overall race time.

In the junior category, James Anagnostiadis still holds a commanding lead, however the gap has closed – with a new second place challenger. He will head to next month’s fifth event 53 points in the Championship lead after entering Dubai 69 points ahead.

After starting Sunday’s final in third, he dropped to eighth at the chequers with former closest rival, William Marshall finishing sixth. The South African however has been eclipsed in second position in the Championship by Polish driver, Kacper Rajpold. Rajpold walked away from the Dubai Autodrome with a second place from race day one and a fifth on Sunday. This places him 10 points ahead of Marshall with four race days, two events remaining.

Australia’s only senior competitor at the Dubai event, Charlotte Page pushed to 19th position having started in 21st.

The next round of the Champions of the Future Academy program will be held at Al-Ain in the UAE, November 15-17.