As he did in both the earlier races, he started off pole position but had to fight his way past others to record his third win for the weekend.

The TekworkX Motorsport driver had a 2.9s advantage over Walkinshaw Andretti United's Matt Hillyer and James Lodge for Ash Seward Motorsport in the last.

Owen and Lodge shared the front row, but it was the second row pair of Max Geoghegan and Hillyer who made the most of the start.

Out of Turn 2 the first time, it was Geoghegan with his nose in front of Owen and they ran side-by-side to Turn 7 where Owen was able to wrestle away the lead.

The timing was perfect for the race went safety car. On the run from Turn 1 to 2, there was contact between Ryan Tomsett and Brock Stinson which pushed the former into the inside wall.

It was a quick recovery and after the racing resumed on Lap 3, Owen took a couple of laps to edge away from Geoghegan who was then challenged by Hillyer. On Lap 8 Hillyer executed the pass at Turn 3 which then saw Lodge, Ben Gomersall and Hayden Hume to get by shortly after.

On the next lap Hume, along with Lincoln Taylor who was seventh, spun at Turn 11. Geoghegan would finish fifth, 2.4s adrift of Gomersall and ahead Stinson, Clay Richards, Toyota guest driver Fabian Coulthard, Hugo Simpson and Will Seal.

Outside the Top 10 were Alice Buckley in 11th, ahead of Charlie Nash, Jett Murray, Craig Thornton, Cooper Barnes, Jack Westbury, guest driver Jayden Ojeda and Jordan Freestone.

Round 2 of the Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia GR Cup will be as part of the Sydney SuperNight on July 21-23.