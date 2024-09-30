The last round at Sydney Motorsport Park before the finale, scheduled for the new One Raceway, would decide the HQ state champ and Production Cars with an enduro.

MARC Cars/Sports Sedans/Production Sports

The combined categories was dominated by Brad Shiels and Geoff Taunton. Shiels (Fiat 124/Rotary turbo) had the pace to win but was again affected a low fuel pressure issue.

Taunton (IRC GT) capitalised and took the MARC honours. Shiels finished second in Race 2 ahead of his Sports Sedan rivals Steve Lacey (IRC GT SS) and Dan Nolan (Mazda RX7/Toyota Supra turbo). Axle Donaldson (MARC II Mustang) started last and finished in front of Jake Donaldson (Porsche GT3).

Shiels had further glitches in Race 3 and finished fourth behind Taunton, Lacey, Axle Donaldson, Nolan and Jake Donaldson. There was a fourth race for MARC Cars and Invited which went to Taunton after Lacey spun at Turn 8 when leading. Axle Donaldson was next ahead of Jon Crossing (MARC I Focus).

RX8 Cup

John Bowe backed up his Race 2 victory on Saturday with a further two on Sunday. In both he led from the outset and was never headed, although he had to push out to a plus 5.0s gap in Race 4 to nullify a penalty.

Jared Pyke, one of three New Zealander guests, held second for the majority of Race 3 only to be overtaken by Rob Scott in the later stages. Jett Blumeris was next ahead of Jackson Noakes and points leader before the round Mik Hazelton who started rear of grid.

Scott was second in Race 4 and leads the series as Hazelton didn’t start. Pyke was third in front of Max Wilson, Blumeris and Noakes.

HQ Holdens

The championship concluded with Brett Osborn the winner of the last two races and crowned the champion. He led throughout and left Luke Harrison to fend off Jarrod Harber to place second in both.

Chris Molle was sidelined from Race 2 with broken coil which left his brother Jason to outpoint Ashton Parker fourth and ahead of Jason Johnston who led a spirited four-way scrap over Mark Baxter, Wayne Potts and Darren Parker.

Jason Molle was forced out of the third race, which left Ashton Parker to collect fourth ahead of Chris Molle who started last and finished clear of Johnston, Baxter and Darren Parker.

Production Cars

In his BMW M2 Competition, Dean Campbell was the winner of the one-hour enduro. Class X rivals, Simon Hodges and Aaron Grech (BMW M4) were the early leaders until both pitted on Lap 7 of the 34, after which Campbell would go on to win by 3.5s.

Michael and Hayden Auld (BMW M3) were third until a second stop just two laps from the end. That elevated Matt Holt (Class A2 HSV Clubsport) to third in front of Chris Sutton (A1 Mitsubishi Evo X) and Brett Howard/Ryan Godfrey (M3). Tony Virag (B2 Commodore SSV) was sixth until a puncture at the same time, and limped home 14th.

X3 Series

After his DNF on Saturday, Blake Tracey started the second Excel race from the rear. He charged through over the eight laps and edged out the trio of Monique Sciberras, Connor Cooper and William Brittain at the line. Sciberras had the early lead in Race 3 before Tracey took the win. Sciberras was clear of Caleb Hefren who won out over Cooper and Adam Roberts for third.

Formula Fords

Cody Maynes-Rutty and Eddy Beswick continued their fight for the wins in Races 2 and 3. In both they swapped the lead several times and each finished with a win over the other, just in front of Jack Bussey. Kaleb Belak was fourth in Race 2 ahead of Tabitha Ambrose but crashed out of the last at Turn 6 which handed the Race 3 fourth to Ambrose.

Superkarts

The first of four races was won by Jock Dos Santos (BRM) after pole sitter and race leader Laurie Fooks (Raider) had trouble and DNF’d. The latter struck back to win the next two encounters over Santos who took out the last went Fooks again failed to go the distance.

The final round of the NSW Motor Racing Championships will be at One Raceway on November 2-3.