He's a NASCAR champion. An Indy 500 starter. The freshly-crowned Knoxville Nationals winner. But surely none of that compares with an appearance on FCTTN.

Larson talks through his deal with Jason Pryde Motorsport for his three-night Sprintcar cameo in Perth later this year, as well as his thoughts on Shane van Gisbergen and his beef with Max Verstappen.

Outside of Larson, the latest pod covers all the big topics in Aussie motorsport – the majority of which seem to centre on Mark Dutton right now.

There's also the curious case of open letters from the Supercars Chairman and Former's devastation following a Lando Norris clinic in the Netherlands.

All that and much more in the latest Full Credit to the Noise.