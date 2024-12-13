In 2024, the championship introduced a radical new format that rewarded competitors at the end of Saturday.

Points were awarded from first to 10th on a sliding scale (18–15–13–10–8–6–4–3–2–1).

The maximum allocation was awarded to the top finisher as long as that competitor finished the rally, otherwise, the points would be passed to the next eligible competitor.

The top seven fastest competitors on Sunday would receive a maximum of seven points with increments decreasing by one for the next best finisher (7–6–5–4–3–2–1).

That system has been scrapped in favour of a traditional set-up that will reward competitors at the end of Sunday and no points will be awarded on Saturday. The new sliding scale is 25–17–15–12–10–8–6–4–2–1.

The five fastest cars across the complete Sunday will earn additional points: 5–4–3–2–1.

Bonus points will still be on offer during the Power Stage, again with the 5–4–3–2–1 sliding scale from first to fifth.

In all, the change means a maximum of 35 points are on offer.

“This updated system builds on the general success of the 2024 format, which delivered unforgettable moments and fierce title fights,” said Peter Thul, senior director of sport at WRC Promoter.

“We’ve made subtle but meaningful adjustments to further reward rally wins and ensure the competition remains as thrilling as ever. Fans can expect even closer battles and dramatic finales in 2025.”

The 2025 FIA World Rally Championship gets underway with Rally Monte Carlo on January 23-26.

2025 FIA World Rally Championship points