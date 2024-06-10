Perez was a retirement from the race after spinning at Turn 6 on lap 51 and tagging the barrier, leaving him with a damaged rear wing.

Despite the damage, the Mexican limped the car back to the garage, dropping debris on the track in the process, where Red Bull retired it.

Officials noted his actions and investigated him post-race for driving a car in an unsafe condition.

“After making contact with the barriers in Turn 6, the driver continued on track for the remainder of the lap with a significantly damaged car and thereby lost several carbon fibre parts on the way back to the pits,” stewards noted.

“The team confirmed in the hearing that the driver had been advised to bring the car back to the pits as they were trying to avoid a Safety Car situation.

“The Stewards determine that, as well as a financial penalty for the team, a sporting penalty is necessary due to the safety implications of the incident.”

The result was Red Bull Racing was fined €25,000 while Perez will take a three-place grid penalty for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Perez's race was already compromised, having picked up damage following an opening lap scuffle with Pierre Gasly at Turn 2.

“I was coming back and ended up making a mistake in Turn 6, which was one of the most difficult corners where a lot of drivers made mistake,” Perez said of his race-ending incident.

“Unfortunately it was one of those few that I couldn't control the car.”

He wasn't the only driver in hot water, with Yuki Tsunoda and RB also penalised.

In Tsunoda's case, a €10,000 fine was dished out after the Japanese driver was not in position for the national anthem pre-race.

“The team stated that they failed to inform the driver about the timing adequately and therefore caused the delay, but it is also the responsibility of the driver to arrive in time,” the stewards' finding stated.

“It is noted that the driver, once made aware of his mistake, took every reasonable effort to attend the National Anthem as soon as possible.

“The Stewards acknowledge that attending the National Anthem is an important element of the pre-race procedures and a sign of respect for the host country of the event.

“The Stewards note that the precedents are implying a less severe penalty (reprimand), but feel that escalating the penalty to a fine is appropriate.”