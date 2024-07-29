The Australian was 11th at the end of 44 laps around the Spa-Francorchamps circuit having run inside the points paying positions in the closing laps.

He was passed by Esteban Ocon on Lap 39 as the Alpine driver nabbed 10th, but was promoted back into the top 10 following George Russell's post-race penalty.

Ricciardo started the grand prix on the soft compound tyres, the only car on the red-walled rubber and one of only three not on the mediums.

“I was very surprised to be the only one,” he admitted.

“It obviously stopped us from maybe attempting a one stop, but I was able to stay with the guys on medium in the first stint.

“For the two stop, it probably didn't change too much in the end.

“I felt like every time we pitted, I think we were able to undercut a car and get a bit of track position, and hold it.

“We started 13th, we got a couple positions up, so I think we did have a good race.”

While it got better post-race, at the chequered flag Ricciardo found himself 11th behind Ocon.

The Alpine driver chased down and caught the RB in the closing laps after he stopped for a second time on Lap 30, nine laps later than Ricciardo.

“It was hard because I knew some cars were going to try a one-stop,” Ricciardo explained.

“I didn't really know my position during the race.

“I knew it would kind of all work out, and in my head I was kind of saying ‘Your pace is strong, I know there's some quick cars not too far ahead'.

“So I really thought we would have ended up in the points.

“When I had Ocon behind me, I think that's when I knew I was 10th, and I was like ‘Ah', I really thought I was maybe ninth,” he added.

“I knew that holding him off was going to be tricky,” he added.

“I think he was strong all weekend and also he just came up on a fresher tyre.

“Obviously, you say, ‘Alright, let's fight', but I knew it was going to be tricky.

“It was a shame, but look, I put it this way; I think we had a really good race, I just think some other drivers also had a really good race.”

While Ricciardo had a positive race, Sergio Perez again struggled as he slipped from second on the grid to eighth – the last of the drivers in the top four teams.

What that means for his future within the team is uncertain, though a decision is expected ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix in late August.

Ahead of that, Ricciardo will complete a filming day at Imola in what is viewed as something of a shootout against Liam Lawson for the Red Bull drive.