The livery will be one of many race cars at the Darwin Supercars event, with all of the Supercars teams and other entrants, which includes Scott Taylor Motorsport that have embraced the indigenous theme.

The art adorning Morris' #222 Scott Taylor Motorsport entry has been created by Evans, a proud Gamilaroi man from Coonabarabran and now a resident of Bunjalung/ Kombumrri country (Gold Coast) for over 25 years.

Evans runs Walkabout Warrior, an aboriginal business that promotes indigenous arts to inspire others and to reach out to other communities. He took up painting 13 years ago and uses his contemporary style to deliver unique and original pieces.

Evan's art is titled ‘Dreamtime Connection' will be seen all around Morris' Porsche, the team's transporter and team apparel.

“When we embrace the Dreamtime, we open ourselves to a deeper understanding of our purpose and place in the world. We recognise that we are part of a greater tapestry, woven with the threads of past, present, and future,” Evans said.

“Together through the Dreamtime, where our spirits dance with the stars and our hearts beat in harmony with the rhythms of the cosmos. Let us honour the wisdom of our ancestors and embrace the connection that flows through this mystical realm.

“May the connection through the Dreamtime awaken the magic within us all.”

After two rounds of 2024 Porsche Carrera Cup season, Morris is seventh in the points and 14 points outside of the top five.

“It's a special thing to me. I have been involved in Team Racing Together and the Hyundai Excel racing program. Myself, Brodie (Kostecki), Broc (Feeney) and Anton (de Pasquale) have been involved in the team here in Norwell so to be able to all be on track together will be pretty cool,” said Morris.

“In Carrera Cup, it's been an okay start to the season. I'd always like to be better. I had some great people believe in me, even when I made a mistake at the GP, they've kept backing me. We've shown what we can do in Taupo so it's all about momentum and keep it rolling.”

The team will make its way to the Hidden Valley Raceway track in its formidable road train and, will film a second documentary of the journey, entitled ‘Hauling Down Under'.

Team owner Scott Taylor will also race, in his Holden Torana A9X in the Combined Sedans support races. His car has a tribute livery to the Bob Jane and Ian ‘Pete' Geoghegan from the 1978 Bathurst 1000.

“We look forward to the whole event, this year in particular given the involvement from Porsche representing the indigenous art and stories,” Taylor said.

“STM is proud to participate in events that bring communities together through sport and culture. We are excited to unveil Daniels artwork, its perfect, so we've extended his colourful, heartfelt picture and story to our transporter, team gear and various other vehicles.”