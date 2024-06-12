The Sherrin Rentals Fight in the Night, extended to three hours this year, will be held on the evening of Saturday July 13. It will be the culmination of a two-day (Friday and Saturday) event that will also cater for Hyundai Excels, Monochrome GT exotic cars and more.

This event will fill the gap left in the QR's calendar after Motorsport Australia cancelled its planned SpeedSeries event and moved most of the scheduled categories to the August date at the same venue.

Queensland-based Sherrin Rentals has a long history with Australian Production Cars. Michael Sherrin and his sons Iain and Sherrin have been long-time competitors in the national series. They have won numerous championships which included the 2023 Outright and Class X title by Iain and the #27 BMW M4.

“When we were contacted by Troy Williams (GM of Production Car Racing Ltd, the category managers for APC) regarding the abandonment of the SpeedSeries round by Motorsport Australia, we were keen to make sure we could get onboard and support the new independent event and the extended Fight in the Night concept which is very exciting,” Iain Sherrin said.

“The Fight in the Night really is something special on the Australian motorsport landscape, a traditional event that has been held at Queensland Raceway for many years, and which holds a special place for production car racers around the country.”

“As last years' Fight in the Night victors we are pleased that we can play a role in ensuring this race's continuation both this year, and we hope into the future.”

Williams said he was pleased to welcome Sherrin Rentals on-board as naming rights partner for the popular race.

“There is absolutely no doubt that Sherrin Rentals and the Sherrin family are passionate supporters of production car racing in Australia, and we are so pleased to have their support as we look to bring the extended three hour Sherrin Rentals Fight in the Night to Queensland Raceway on July 13,” he said.

As part of the July 12-13 event, round three of the Meguiar's APC will contest two practice sessions on the Friday, followed by qualifying on the Saturday ahead of the three-hour Fight in the Night that evening.