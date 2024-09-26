Days after his position as the second of DRA’s GR Cup drivers in the one-make series, Webster will miss the rest of the season due to his crash injuries.

He was set to join Lachlan Evennett for the final two rounds at Bathurst and the Gold Coast, but now he will have to wait until next year.

The teenager was racing at Symmons Plains in the Excel Enduro and collided with the Turn 3 wall. It was deemed a racing incident and not his fault, but resulted in a broken vertebrae, pelvis, and collarbone.

Webster is currently in recovery at Launceston Hospital and is expected to return home by the end of the week.

“I will be out of action for a while as recovery will take a long time, still waiting on accurate estimation,” he reported on social media.

“I have sustained four spinal fractures, broken collarbone, broken ribs and multiple pelvic fractures.”

With Webster on the mend, Dream Racing Australia is on the lookout for a driver for the team’s second Toyota 86 in the two rounds.

“Jack is an outstanding young talent that is a product of the Tom Williamson Motorsports (Karting Academy) and has a bright future in the sport,” said DRA team owner, Craig Scutella.

“To acquire race craft and seat time ahead of what would have been his debut in the series next month, Jack was entered in the Excel alongside Ryan Phillips for the Excel Enduros.

“The DRA team and I will continue to work with Jack and his family to make him as comfortable as possible, while we expect him to be back for testing in late 2024 in preparation for 2025.

“Personally, I wanted to thank Tim and Jackson Shaw, Damian Wickham, Ryan Phillips, and Tom Williamson for looking after Jack at the track and in hospital, and his mum Emma who flew in from WA on Monday afternoon.

“Although this is a setback for Jack’s promising career, I have no doubt he will come back bigger and better from this experience, and I can’t wait to finally see him in the Toyota GR86.”

The penultimate round of the season will be part of the Repco Bathurst 1000 on October 10-13 before the season wraps up on the Gold Coast late two weeks later.