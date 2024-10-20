The race at ColorSpec Race Sydney was won by Jordan Cox in the debut victory for the Australian designed and built Peugeot P51 308 while Josh Buchan’s third has put him into the title lead.

The race started as the traditional reverse grid affair with Cox and Ben Bargwanna, in the sister car, able to leapfrog pole sitter Glenn Irwin (Audi RS5 LMS) and into first and second.

Towards the back of the pack, Soutar (Audi) had contact with Brad Harris (Honda Civic) out of Turn 3 that speared him across the track and into the wall on the run down to Turn 4. Tony D’Alberto nowhere to go and his Honda was also caught up in the incident.

After the race resumed green, Cox had to hold off Dylan O’Keeffe (Lynk & Co) for the duration as Buchan (Hyundai i30N) shadowed the pair.

Aaron Cameron had made a superb start in the older Peugeot 308 and was as high as third early. But he had a hit from Tom Oliphant (Hyundai) who out-braked himself and had to retire with front end damage.

Will Harris (Honda) placed a season-best fourth ahead of Cameron, Bargwanna, Ryan Casha (Peugeot) 308), Brad Harris and Nirwan.

The Tufflift Racing crew are frantically trying to repair the Audi while Oliphant will return. Wall Racing have already indicated that the D’Alberto Honda will not be on the grid for Race 3.