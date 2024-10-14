McFadden has become a High Limit Series regular this season after several years in the World of Outlaws.

At an end-of-season prize giving, McFadden revealed his effective retirement from the USA scene

The ROTH Motorsport driver marked the occasion with an iconic ‘shoey’.

“It’s probably not 100 percent public knowledge but I’m not coming back full-time next year,” said McFadden at the banquet.

“It’s going to be home. We’ve got way more important things to do in life and I’ve had an unbelievable time.

“It’s not the end, for sure. I’m going to come here and probably send Brad [Sweet] a couple times just to make sure it’s good.

“Like I said, I think High Limit has been the best part of my career over here so far and being part of it.

“The vision and the things that are going on in Australia, and I hope I’m a big part of that in the future to come.”

The High Limit Series was established by NASCAR star Kyle Larson and five-time Outlaws champion Brad Sweet.

The series has featured Rico Abreu, Spencer Bayston, Tyler Courtney, former NASCAR star Kasey Kahne.