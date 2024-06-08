The normally white Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet, driven by Jaxon Evans, is now adorned in a piece known as ‘Journey', created by Goomeroi/Kamilaroi woman Elenore Binge.

The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) commissioned the artwork in 2021 as part of its Reconciliation Action Plan, and it has featured on the SCT Logistics car since the inaugural Indigenous Round in 2022.

SCT is one of the biggest multi-modal transport and logistics companies in Australia, and uses the ARTC network in its operations.

The commitment to reconciliation is at the heart of the piece, with the black and white hands across the design being a symbol of reconciliation between Traditional Custodians of the lands and the ARTC.

The blue lines represent Mother Earth's veins – the natural formations of rivers and waterways – and there are also representations of traditional bush medicines which, according to Binge, represent the acknowledgement of healing and moving forward in the reconciliation journey.

Evans said, “Seeing the whole car wrapped in this standout design for the Indigenous Round is really cool.

“Elenore's artwork and the work of ARTC, that SCT wholly supports, go together perfectly.

“It feels good heading to Darwin with a strong representation on Car #12.”

Binge herself said, “I am very proud of my artwork ‘Journey' that has appeared for the third time on the SCT Motorsport's Supercars' livery.

“I thank the teams at SCT and BJR for this recognition. I hope to see it again next year in the Supercars Indigenous Round in Darwin. Good luck for the race.”

Andrew Jones, SCT Logistics' Head of Motorsport Programs, added, “We love Elenore's enthusiasm for being involved with SCT Motorsport and the Darwin Indigenous round each year and feel very privileged to be able to showcase her ‘Journey' artwork once again by utilising the majority of the car as the canvas for this year's design.

“I'd also like to pass on our thanks to the ARTC for their continued support each year for us to all be able to work together on this project.”

The Betr Darwin Triple Crown takes place next weekend (June 14-16).

PHOTOS: SCT Motorsport Indigenous livery