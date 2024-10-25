TA2 Muscle Car Series

The most recent winners in TFH Hire Muscle Car Series framed by Hytek Steel Framing showed the way in practice for Round 6.

Third in the series and last round winner, Brad Gartner (Chev Camaro) was fastest over the three sessions and was the only one to dip under the one-minute mark with a 59.6s flyer .

Championship leader Josh Haynes (Ford Mustang) 0.5s away and ahead of Sam Bates (Mustang), son of regular Nick. He was followed by Zach Loscialpo (Camaro), Hayden Jackson (Camaro), Danny Reidy (Camaro), Aaron Prosser (Mustang), Mark Crutcher (Mustang) and legend Speedway convert Robbie Farr (Camaro).

There was an incident between Cam Sendall (Mustang) Bates at pit exit with minor damage to but they will be ready for qualifying on Saturday.

Formula RX8

Practice at the final round was led by Geoff Connell who was just 0.064s faster than Rob Boaden with championship leader Brock Paine third.

Fourth quickest was Justin Lewis ahead of Thomas Derwent who was a race winner for the first time at the previous round. Ivan Vantagiato was sixth fastest ahead of Brett Thompson, Ayrton Filippi, Leslie Reeves and Terry Lewis.

Australian Drivers’ Championship

The three title contenders ended at the top of the times, separated by 0.5s. Inaugural Hyper Racer series winner Dean Crooke set the fastest time ahead of current championship leader Damon Sterling.

Niko French missed most of Practice 1, but ended fourth behind Hayden Crossland and ahead of Lucas Stasi, Luke Klaver, Bastian Treptel, Peter Nowlan, Brad Smith and Hamish Leighton.

Legend Cars Australia

Ten drivers were separated by 1.0s in the combined practice times. Dylan Thomas was fastest overall ahead of Ryan Pring, Robert Hogan and Irishman Billy Finnegan. Aiden Williams rounded out the top five ahead of Ben Goodridge and Bruce Duckworth.

Stock Cars Australia

Danny Burgess (Oztruck Silverado) pipped Daniel Stubbs (NASCAR Chev Monte Carlo) in the final practice session. Two Ford Falcons drivers were next in Merrick Malouf and Mark Granger as Michael Ricketts (Nissan Pulsar) rounded out the top five.

Brendan O’Connor (Falcon FG Ute) was sixth, ahead of Damian Sullivan (Holden Commodore), Colin Matton (Commodore), Lukas Gates (Commodore) and Zac O’Hara (NASCAR Ford Thunderbird).

Formula Vee

Michael Kinsella (Jacer) topped of the combined times. He was 0.4s faster than Daniel Reynolds (Checkmate). Queenslander Alex Macdonald (Jacer) was next in front of Corey Odgen (Corsica), West Australian David Caisley (Jacer) and Dylan Thomas (Jacer). In the 1200s, Stephen Butcher (Stinger) led the way.