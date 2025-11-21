The Albury-based team will switch from Chevrolet to Toyota in a seismic shift, marking the first time since 2007 the team hasn’t be in GM equipment.

Next year will mark the sixth season R&J Batteries has sponsored the #8 entry.

“I am thrilled to be able to announce R&J Batteries as a naming rights sponsor for Car 8 in 2026,” said team owner Brad Jones.

“We’re excited to take them on the journey with us as we enter a whole new era for our team.

“It’s an immense project for us and to have the support and belief from R&J Batteries means a lot for our crew.

“My relationship with R&J Batteries, the staff, and Ray [Robson] and Stu [Hamilton], really is a little like looking in the mirror.

“I find that they’re great people to deal with. Honest as the day is long, they deliver exactly what they say.

“It’s fantastic to have people like that to be doing business with, and there’s so many synergies between BJR and R&J Batteries.”

Heimgartner has been part of Brad Jones Racing since 2022, taking the reins of the #8 car from Nick Percat.

The New Zealander said he is looking forward to continuing his relationship with the Australian business.

“I’ve been part of the R&J family for five years now and I’m excited to keep that relationship going,” said Heimgartner.

“We’ve been able to celebrate some big milestones with Ray and Stuart over the years, and I’m keen to add some more for that next year.

“It’s a partnership that’s been going for a while now and for myself, It’s really cool to have those people that you work closely with over the years to want to extend.”

“I can’t wait to see R&J down the side of a Supra next year.”

Heimgartner will be joined by Cameron Hill and Macauley Jones at Brad Jones Racing in 2026.

Jaxon Evans will depart the team in the wake of SCT Logistics taking its Teams Racing Charter to Triple Eight Race Engineering where it will field Jackson Walls.

Walkinshaw Andretti United has picked up Evans for the 2026 endurance season, replacing PremiAir Racing’s Jayden Ojeda.