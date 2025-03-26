The Australian Idol runner-up, who famously finished behind Guy Sebastian in the inaugural 2003 season, will play at The Valley Infield stage on Saturday night.

“I am looking forward to performing with my band at the Darwin Supercars and, of course, enjoying a bit of Top End fishing and other adventures at the same time,” said Noll.

Noll will be the main act on Saturday night with more artists to be announced for the weekend.

Despite the name, the event will use the Super 440 format. The June 20-22 event will feature two 120km races on Saturday and a 200km feature on Sunday.

The Darwin Triple Crown will be supported by Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup, Touring Car Masters, Combined Sedans, and the Trico Trans Am Series.

Freestyle motocross, drifting, and stunt riders will be part of the on-track entertainment offering.

“It’s fantastic to have live music back at the betr Darwin Triple Crown Supercars Indigenous Round, adding another layer of excitement to an already action-packed weekend,” said Trevor Cox, Northern Territory Major Events interim CEO.

“Shannon Noll is an Aussie rock icon, and his high-energy performance on Saturday night will be the perfect way to cap off a huge day of Supercars racing.

“With more live music to come on Sunday and local acts keeping the vibes high throughout the weekend, this year’s event is shaping up to be an unforgettable experience for all.”