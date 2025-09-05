DJR has revealed the revised look for the entries to be driven by Brodie Kostecki/Todd Hazelwood and Will Davison/Tony D’Alberto.

The OTR petrol station and convenience store chain business was sold by the Shahin family to local Shell distributor Viva Energy for $1.2 billion in 2023.

That arrangement included the Shahin-owned Bend race track being renamed Shell V-Power Motorsport Park.

The branding on the DJR Mustangs is a further tie-up between the parties as Supercars returns to The Bend for the first time since 2023.

DJR CEO David Noble expressed gratitude for the ongoing support of Viva Energy, with the squad continuing to run under the Shell V-Power Racing Team name for the event.

Full Shell branding will return for the Bathurst 1000 in October.

“This fresh, new look will certainly stand out on track and we’re excited to see the cars roll out for the next round at one of the newest permanent motorsport facilities in Australia,” said Noble.

“We’re incredibly grateful and appreciative to the entire team at Viva Energy for their loyalty to our team and the broader Dick Johnson Racing family.

“We can’t wait to see the OTR brand out on track in just a few days’ time.”

The livery may not be the only tweak to the DJR Mustangs for The Bend, with talks ongoing for all Fords to receive aerodynamic changes ahead of the event.

DJR is deeply involved in the discussions as it continues to act as Ford’s homologation team, a role it will lose to Triple Eight next season.