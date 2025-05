Supercars will headline the bill with support from V8 SuperUtes, Aussie Racing Cars, WA Historic Touring Cars, and the recently added non-championship Trans Am/TA2 round.

Trans Am/TA2 takes the place of the TCR Australia Series, which will open its season at One Raceway in New South Wales instead.

The Supercars program features two 30-minute practice sessions on Friday before a bumper Saturday.

The second day of proceedings will begin with Qualifying for Race 14 at 9:45am (AWST), which will be a two-part knock-out affair.

That will be followed by Qualifying for Race 15 at 10:35am, which will feature the same knockout format.

Race 14 and Race 15 takes place later that afternoon on Saturday at 12:55pm and 4:10pm respectively. Each race is 50 laps.

Sunday’s Supercars action begins with the two-part Qualifying for Race 16 at 11am, which will be followed by a Top 10 Shootout at 1:05pm. Race 16 is set for 3:15pm and will last 83 laps.

2025 Bosch Power Tools Perth Super440 track schedule (all times AWST)