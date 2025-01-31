The most significant implication of Triple Eight’s move to Ford is that GM will lose its homologation partner.

Triple Eight will continue to race the Chevrolet Camaro in 2025 but will switch to the Ford Mustang platform for 2026.

“We acknowledge Ford’s decision to appoint Triple Eight Race Engineering as its Homologation Team from the 2026 Repco Supercars Championship season, subject to the formal approval process with Ford’s Supercars teams,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“This marks an important step in Ford’s commitment to the category as it looks to the future of its Supercars program.

“This evolution has already sparked plenty of debate among our dedicated fan base, whose passion and loyalty has, and always be, the heartbeat of our sport.

“We will continue to look forward to an exciting new chapter for the category, where Ford and Chevrolet are set to be joined on the grid by Toyota in 2026.

“Triple Eight remains committed to General Motors (GM) for 2025, and we will now work with GM on plans for 2026 and beyond.”

The void left by Triple Eight could conceivably be filled by another Supercars team. However, the team’s move comes amid a murky backdrop for Chevrolet as a brand in motorsport.

Chevrolet is still active in NASCAR but the demise of the Camaro from its portfolio has raised questions about GM and its involvement in motorsport.

For 2025, “Camaro” has been replaced with “Chevrolet” on the rear bumper of the bowtie fleet.

Where GM goes with NASCAR could dictate where Supercars goes in the future, though that ultimately relies on a long-term commitment from General Motors.