The Triple Eight Race Engineering driver clocked a 1:30.1027s right on the stroke of five o’clock, just as the chequered flag fell, to eclipse Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Ryan Wood.

Wood’s best lap, a 1:30.5106s, was 0.4079s away from Brown’s session best. He and Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters were late chargers, each setting their best lap inside the final 10 minutes.

Brown’s teammate Broc Feeney spent much of the final hour on top of the timesheets. He set his best time on his lap 36th of 59 laps, but was demoted to fourth by the final flurry.

Brad Jones Racing drivers Andre Heimgartner and Bryce Fullwood were also late chargers, climbing to fifth and sixth respectively on their last flyers.

Cameron Hill (Matt Stone Racing), Jack Le Brocq (Erebus Motorsport), Jaxon Evans (Brad Jones Racing), and Chaz Mostert (Walkinshaw Andretti United) completed the top 10.

Fullwood completed the most laps in the afternoon with 66 to his name.

After topping the morning’s session, Nick Percat wound up 12th for Matt Stone Racing behind Dick Johnson Racing’s Will Davison.

Less than one second covered first through to 18th.

James Golding completed the fewest laps of any driver with 18 to his name after a fire broke out with just over two hours to go in the rear of his #31 Chevrolet Camaro.

Following a lengthy recovery, the session resumed but was brought to another halt for overflow onto the track from the clean-up.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship pre-season test, Sydney Motorsport Park