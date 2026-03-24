Speedcafe has learned the company’s chief financial officer Craig Fulton is set to leave his post, although he will remain in the role until a replacement is found.

Fulton was promoted to CFO duties midway through 2025 in place of departing company stalwart Cameron Price.

He’d previously had two stints as head of finance, initially from 2014-2017 before rejoining the company in the role in 2022.

Warburton told staff last week that Supercars has now filled the vacant head of finance position and is commencing the search for a new CFO.

Among potential candidates is the now ex-Seven CEO Jeff Howard, who previously worked as CFO during Warburton’s time leading the TV network.

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Howard, who was axed by Seven in February, attended the Bathurst 1000 launch and race weekend last year in his Seven role and is said to be a fan of the sport.

Warburton last year appointed ex-Seven staff Charlotte Valente and Matthew Carmichael to head up Supercars’ marketing and communications departments respectively.