WAU has confirmed the date for a digital reveal of its much-anticipated new liveries for drivers Chaz Mostert and Ryan Wood.

The team’s first Supra has tackled an extensive track testing program wearing a black Gazoo Racing livery since its launch on September 1 last year.

Its second car ran in the Windshear wind tunnel in the United States with a silver version to fit within Supercars’ guidelines for the testing.

WAU has retained both of its primary sponsors for the new campaign; Optus continuing with Mostert and Truck Assist with Ryan Wood.

Mostert’s new Supra will sport #1 following his championship success last year, while Wood is set to continue with Walkinshaw’s traditional #2.

Co-drivers are also already locked in with Fabian Coulthard again alongside Mostert and Wood to be joined by Jaxon Evans following Jayden Ojeda’s move into a full-time seat.

WAU’s online reveal of its cars will take place on February 8 at 6pm AEDT.