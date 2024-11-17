Feeney was the only driver to go under the 1:20s barrier with a 1:19.972s in the #88 Chevrolet Camaro.

He headed Mobil1 Optus Racing’s Chaz Mostert to the tune of 0.153s.

“That’s a lot of fun,” said Feeney.

“Last shootout of the year. It’s always so good. Everyone here, it’s awesome having so many people out at the 500 and I absolutely love this place.

“Had a crack then, stoked to be on pole. I was just saying to Jamie [Whincup, team principal], I was a bit worried at Turn 1. I got throttle and brake. I was a bit hairy through Turn 1.

“Once I got through there I knew it was going to be pretty good.”

Thomas Randle was the leading Tickford Racing entry in the Castrol Ford Mustang after Cameron Waters fumbled his lap.

The Monster Mustang locked up its left front wheel on the approach to Turn 4 and missed the apex by a long way.

Waters’ lap got even worse when he wiped the wall on the approach to Turn 7. He will start 10th after qualifying 2.125s slower than Feeney.

“Yeah, that wasn’t nice, was it? Just locked the left front up into [Turn] 4 and when I got to [Turn] 5 it got understeer because I had a flat spot,” said Waters.

“Nasty. We’ve got a fast car, so we’ll be all right. I murdered the left side of the car, mate. It wasn’t just the mirror.”

Champion-elect Will Brown was fourth ahead of Dick Johnson Racing-bound Brodie Kostecki in the leading #1 Erebus Motorsport car.

Anton De Pasquale improved from his provisional effort of 10th to sixth for the Shell V-Power Racing Team.

Ryan Wood, meanwhile, fell from third to seventh. Will Davison was eighth in the other Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang while Nick Percat was ninth for Bendix Racing.

