Feeney cut his first demonstration laps on Saturday during round six of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) at the circuit formerly known as Wakefield Park.

The last time Feeney drove the ZB Commodore was 671 days ago when he took his maiden

Supercars win at the Adelaide 500 and Holden’s last ever win in the Repco Supercars Championship when he beat Chaz Mostert by 0.964s.

The 21-year-old completed 10 laps around the 2.35km circuit in both clockwise and anticlockwise direction and he expressed that he “absolutely loved it.”

“It was so much fun,” Feeney told Speedcafe.

“I had five laps going in both directions which allowed me to have a proper go and get up to speed.

“I was working hard out there and pushing the limits, which was good but scary at times.

“To swap, and go in the reverse direction and learn the track in a couple of laps was heaps of fun,” said Feeney, who enjoyed going in the anticlockwise direction the most.”

When asked if he thought the circuit could be big enough to maybe ever host a Supercars round, he replied with, “for sure”.

“It was so much fun out there. It was hard work driving the car around a track like this. It’s tight and in some areas, I was very wide,” said Feeney.

“Going in an anticlockwise direction I think there are a few passing opportunities. That would be the only thing that would raise a question — are you going to be able to pass around here?

“I think I showed that a Supercar can go around here pretty quick.”

Feeney’s fastest lap time going in the clockwise direction was a 1:01s, slightly slower than Yamaha Racing Team’s Mike Jones’s pole position time which was a 58.838s, while Feeney’s anticlockwise direction was 1:02s.

Overall Feeney described the day as being a very special occasion to be able to be back behind the wheel again of the ZB Commodore.

“For it to be parked up in a museum for the last few years and for Peter Xiberras to get it out this

weekend and let me drive it again is awesome,” said Feeney.

“It still feels fantastic, so it was great to be back in it. I can’t thank Peter enough for allowing me

drive it again.”

Feeney doesn’t know if he’ll be able to drive it again.

“I’ll keep trying to ask Pete every now and then. He’s been very generous to allow us to drive it today here at One Raceway.

“Peter obviously wants to keep it intact as it came off the streets of Adelaide in 2022. Who knows, today might have been the last hoorah in this car.

“As I said, it’s been a lot of fun to be able to drive it again.”

Feeney also drove a Gen3-spec Chevrolet Camaro around the One Raceway circuit in a parade lap with his father, Paul who was aboard a Kawasaki KZ900.