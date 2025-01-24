The Supercars driver and speedway regular has spent much of his off-season competing across Victoria with Chief Racing.

That’s been his domain for the past few seasons, but the Monster-backed star is keen to make a return to Perth Motorplex at the end of 2025.

“I’d love to go over and race the High Limit trail in Perth,” Waters told Speedcafe.

“I’ve raced there once in a Late Model and it’s an unreal facility.

“That whole High Limits format and what they’ve got going over there looks really cool.

“Definitely keen to get over there hopefully and try and get some racing in.

“I’ve just got to kind of get through this season and sit down with the big Chief and see if he’s keen to go around again and put a plan around it.”

The ‘Chief’ he refers to is team owner Colin McQuinn of McQuinn Electrical.

“We sat on the hill at Avalon one night and thought ‘Oh, this would be cool to give a crack’, and three months later we were doing it,” said Waters.

“Our thing is while we’re having fun, we’ll keep doing it and that’s for both of us. So at the moment, we’re still having fun so hopefully that continues.”

When asked about his off-season, Waters laughed “What off-season?” noting his extensive summer of speedway racing.

The 30-year-old hasn’t tasted the ultimate success of an A-Main race win but has come close on a couple of occasions – notably finishing on the podium at Avalon Speedway.

Waters labelled that race “sick” but one he “could have won.”

It hasn’t been completely smooth sailing, however. At a home race in Mildura, he flipped spectacularly.

His season will hit its crescendo at Warrnambool’s Premier Speedway for the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic across January 24-26.

The dirt oval racing is as much about keeping match fit as it is about having fun.

“I grew up around speedway with Dad racing sedans, so I love speedway in general and I think they’re a pretty cool race car,” Waters explained.

“A Sprintcar is probably one of the hardest cars I think there is to drive and master. They’re so much fun at the same time.

“While I’m having so much fun and all that stuff, it’s actually keeping me sharp and getting me thinking about my racing and I think it’s got a pretty good place in my racing program to try and make me a better race car driver.

“It’s super valuable. We’re race car drivers, so whatever you can race, it’s only a good thing,” he added.

“I’m probably surprised that not more Supercar drivers go racing in the offseason.

“I love the Sprintcars. They’re obviously so challenging to drive. You’ve gotta read the track and there are so many different elements that you have to master.

“I find I’m super sharp when I get out of it and get back into the asphalt stuff.”

After the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic, Waters will turn his attention to the Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour where he’ll join Tickford Racing teammate Thomas Randle and Supercars legend Craig Lowndes in a Scott Taylor Motorsport-run Mercedes-AMG GT3.