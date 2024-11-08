The 23-year-old is set to attend the event as a guest of Erebus Motorsport as he prepares to graduate to the Supercars Championship in place of Dick Johnson Racing-bound Brodie Kostecki.

Eggleston Motorsport driver Murray began 2024 as one of the favourites for the Super2 crown following a fourth place in his rookie season.

However, he endured a horror start to the campaign with two crashes at the Bathurst season-opener and then a disqualification in Perth for an incident with Cameron McLeod.

Just 17th in the standings after Sandown’s fourth round, Murray elected to skip the Bathurst round to focus on his Great Race wildcard duties with Triple Eight.

Murray has now confirmed to Speedcafe that a decision was also taken pre-Bathurst not to race at Adelaide either.

“I’ll be there with Erebus in their garage learning as much as I can, like I was on the Gold Coast,” Murray told Speedcafe of the Adelaide 500.

“It’s important for me to become one with the team and gel with them, so come Round 1 next year we’re all laughing, having jokes and having fun.”

Murray shone in Triple Eight’s wildcard in the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000 and logged more Gen3 miles during an Erebus ride day at Queensland Raceway last week.

Noting “there wasn’t much difference” in feel between the Triple Eight and Erebus Gen3 machines, Murray is clear that the new-generation Supercars suit his style more than the Super2 examples.

“Since I first drove the Gen3 car, which Barry [Ryan, Erebus CEO] gave me my first chance in last year, I loved it way more than the Gen2 Super2 cars,” he said.

“The Gen2 feels more like a GT3, where I feel the Gen3 is more of a driver’s car, less aero, and you have to really be smart about how you drive it with the tyre.

“I feel it just suits my driving style and how I operate a lot more.”

Eggleston, which fielded Jonathon Webb in Murray’s place at Bathurst, has entered car #88 for Adelaide without a confirmed driver.

Cameron McLeod also missed the Bathurst Super2 round to allow PremiAir Racing to focus on its Great Race efforts but is returning for Adelaide.

The 18-car Super2 entry list is otherwise unchanged from Bathurst, although the Super3 field has dwindled to just one car – an Image Racing Ford for Tony Audino – ahead of its swansong.

Both MW Motorsport Nissan Altimas, driven by Cody Burcher and Thomas Maxwell, are absent.

While Burcher secured the Super3 crown at Bathurst, the Super2 title is very much alive, with leading trio Zach Bates, Aaron Cameron and Kai Allen separated by just 42 points.