Percat stopped to check in on the welfare of his fellow driver when he saw the heavily damaged Shell V-Power Mustang stopped at The Dipper in the dying stages of qualifying.

Davison was cleared of serious injury following the 58G hit and will be back in action today aboard the rebuilt car.

He and Percat caught up on the pit wall shortly after Saturday morning’s co-driver practice began.

Featured Videos

“It’s only afterwards where you really realise, Nick stopped and the effort he went to to check on me,” said Davison.

“At the time I was a bit out of it to be honest, but it’s nice.

“There’s great comradery between us all, obviously we’re fierce competitors but ultimately we all care for each other and respect each other a lot.

“Obviously he’s a good mate and I do really appreciate that.”

Davison also declared his DJR team “absolute legends” for their efforts to repair the car, following initial doubts over whether it would have to be withdrawn.

“Bathurst throws it all at us but it’s incredibly humbling, the determination, the dedication that they all have to do the job,” he said.

“This place is always full of tales and it’s amazing to see the condition the car is in now, not one negative word from anyone, just ‘let’s get this thing together’.

“I’m just proud of thankful for the team, they’re absolute legends.”

David Reynolds was likewise full of praise for his Team 18 troops who also pulled an all-nighter to get his crashed Tradie Beer Camaro back on track.

“Everyone has done such an incredible job,” he said. “I feel brand new, but some of the boys are a little bit second-hand. The ones with the red eyes have had an all-nighter.

“They worked in waves. Some went home at 12 o’clock, some went at 4, but there were five or six guys who stayed here until pretty much 6:30.

“They went home for a shower and have come straight back. They’ve done an incredible job.

“They love it. They band together and become this little unit of a team, it’s awesome to watch it all happen.”