Speedcafe readers have voted the Shell V-Power Racing scheme as the best livery on the Supercars Championship grid this season.

DJR and Shell opted for significant change for the first time since the company returned to full-time naming rights with the team in 2017.

The decision was made as part of the team’s major refresh headlined by the recruitment of reigning Bathurst winner Brodie Kostecki and key engineers from Erebus Motorsport.

DJR’s 2025 livery was designed by Tristan Groves of Authentic Collectibles.

The scheme was revealed by the team earlier this month to great acclaim and topped Speedcafe’s best livery Pirtek Poll with just shy of 30 percent of the vote.

Tickford Racing’s Monster Energy Mustang – which has received very minor tweaks for 2025 – took second with 14 percent.

PremiAir Racing’s red and black Nulon/Isuzu look was the last revealed earlier this week and has received 10.28 percent of the vote.

Team 18’s Dewalt Camaro (8.93 percent) and Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Optus/Mobil Mustang (7.05 percent) complete the top five.

Over 2000 people have cast a vote since the poll opened on Monday.

