With confirmation that Aaron Cameron will continue at Blanchard Racing Team for 2026 the grid is now locked in for next season.

There is a significant amount of change with just four of the 11 teams to carry an unchanged line-up over from 2025 – Team 18, Walkinshaw Andretti United, Tickford Racing and Grove Racing.

The other seven all have at least one change while the likes of Matt Stone Racing and PremiAir Racing will field all new line-ups.

There is plenty of turnover too with five rookies on the grid in 2026.

Jackson Walls will step up from Super2 in the new-look, three-car Triple Eight outfit alongside Broc Feeney and Will Brown.

Zach Bates is joining a completely new-look MSR line-up alongside Jack Le Brocq, who switches from Erebus Motorsport.

Erebus has signed a rookie of its own in Jobe Stewart to replace Le Brocq.

GT star Jayden Ojeda will make his full-time debut with PremiAir, joined by Declan Fraser, who returns after two seasons out of the main game.

Rylan Gray is another rookie to join the grid as part of Dick Johnson Racing’s sensational decision to part ways with veteran Will Davison.

Other changes include James Golding moving from PremiAir to BRT and Cam Hill shifting from MSR to Brad Jones Racing.

Davison, Nick Percat, Jaxon Evans, Bryce Fullwood, Richie Stanaway and James Courtney are 2025 full-timers that won’t feature on the grid in 2026.

2026 Supercars Championship grid

Triple Eight (Ford)

Will Brown, Broc Feeney, Jackson Walls

Grove Racing (Ford)

Matt Payne, Kai Allen

Tickford Racing (Ford)

Cam Waters, Thomas Randle

Walkinshaw Andretti United (Toyota)

Chaz Mostert, Ryan Wood

Team 18 (GM)

Anton De Pasquale, David Reynolds

Brad Jones Racing (Toyota)

Andre Heigmartner, Cam Hill, Macauley Jones

Dick Johnson Racing (Ford)

Brodie Kostecki, Rylan Gray

Matt Stone Racing (GM)

Jack Le Brocq, Zach Bates

PremiAir Racing (GM)

Jayden Ojeda, Declan Fraser

Erebus Motorsport (GM)

Cooper Murray, Jobe Stewart

Blanchard Racing Team (Ford)

James Golding, Aaron Cameron