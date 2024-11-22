The team last month announced Garth Tander will continue with a new multi-year deal that also includes work as a “strategic advisor” to the team.

Speedcafe understands the Melbourne-based squad is also set to retain Dale Wood, who joined Grove Racing this year to partner Richie Stanaway

Team principal David Cauchi confirmed at the Adelaide 500 that the team has locked in its line-up, although stopped short of naming Wood.

Featured Videos

“We’re not going to announce it today, but we’re sorted,” he said.

Wood is likely to be paired with new signing Kai Allen, given the strength of the Matt Payne/Tander combination that was the top Ford finisher in September’s Sandown 500.

Carrera Cup ace and Supercars co-driving veteran Wood, 41, scored an endurance drive with Grove this year after the team’s first choice, Frenchman Kevin Estre, proved unavailable.

Wood did not drive in the Sandown 500 due to an early engine failure but performed strongly at Bathurst, where Stanaway took the flag ninth after running out of fuel on the final lap.

At last weekend’s Adelaide 500, Wood received a last-minute call-up to sub for Stanaway in the Saturday race after the Kiwi withdrew in the wake of a heavy qualifying crash.

Wood finished the race in 22nd position, one lap adrift after a costly trip into the Turn 5 gravel trap.

Grove is the latest team known to have secured its full co-driving line-up ahead of 2025.

Rosters at Triple Eight (Scott Pye, Jamie Whincup), Dick Johnson Racing (Todd Hazelwood, Tony D’Alberto), Tickford Racing (Mark Winterbottom, James Moffat) and Walkinshaw Andretti United (Fabian Coulthard, Jayden Ojeda) are all complete.

Erebus Motorsport intends to promote its academy drivers Jobe Stewart and Jarrod Hughes, while Team 18 (Lee Holdsworth), Matt Stone Racing (Tim Slade) and PremiAir Racing (David Russell) have each completed one key signing.