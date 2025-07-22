The fan event will take place at the Nicholas Street Precinct in the Ipswich CBD on Thursday, August 7, prior to the weekend’s race meeting.

Scheduled from 4:30pm – 6:30pm, it is set to feature all 26 Supercars drivers – including wildcards – and stars from the supporting Australian Superbike Championship.

In addition to an autograph session from 5pm, the event will include Supercars and Superbikes on display, a local car club showcase, driver simulators, food vans, a SuperKids Zone, live music and prize giveaways.

Event manager Matt Gegg said: “The free event promises fun for the whole family and is a unique opportunity for fans to meet their favourite drivers and riders before the action begins at Queensland Raceway.”

Ipswich has not hosted a round of the Supercars Championship since 2019.

The now Tony Quinn-owned venue will welcome campers for the event, which is the final round of the Sprint Cup portion of the championship.