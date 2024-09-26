Ojeda will head to the United States a week before the Bathurst 1000 for the endurance race on the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The eight-hour GT3 enduro takes place on October 6 (AEST) and marks the final leg of the Intercontinental GT Challenge as well as the final GT World Challenge America round.

The German marque will field five cars in this year’s race, with two Pro entries and three Pro-Am line-ups.

Ojeda, Habul, and Auer will vye for Pro-Am honours in the #75 SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 but stand a good chance of outright victory.

The five-car Mercedes-AMG line-up is stacked with talent. Its leading entry features three-time IndyCar winner Alex Palou alongside Fabian Schiller and Luca Stolz in the #4

The other Pro entry will be led by Maro Engel, Jules Gounon, and Mikael Grenier.

NASCAR legend Jeff Burton will be joined by Philip Ellis and Elias Seppanen.

As previously reported by Speedcafe, Triple Eight Race Engineering will field Australian Jordan Love alongside Formula 2 driver Arjun Maini and Prince Jefri Ibrahim.

Ojeda will be one of four Australians in the race with Tom Sargent also competing in a Porsche 911 GT3 R.

It will mark a return to GT3 racing for Palou, who last raced the grand touring cars in 2019 in Super GT.

“I went to cheer Dani Juncadella two years ago when he raced in Indianapolis, and I wanted to do the race if there was a chance,” said Palou, who race a McLaren 720S in GT300.

“I received this excellent opportunity through AMG with a chance to win the race.

“While I will have to learn the characteristics of the car, Indianapolis is a track that I know very well, and I also have some previous experience racing in the GT3 cars.

“The obvious difference from IndyCar is that the GT3 cars are closed cockpit.

“The overall grip will be less than what I am normally used to but at the same time, it’s very tough to be on the limit because of the GT3 cars’ weight.

“I am really looking forward to having fun and fighting for the win at the Indy 8 Hour. It would be amazing to close out the season on a high with another trophy.”

The Indianapolis 8 Hour gets underway at 2:15am AEST on October 6.