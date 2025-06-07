Much public attention has focused on Triple Eight’s negotiations to transfer GM HT duties to Team 18 and the status of tech whiz Jeromy Moore.

That shift is expected to take place in July, with the parties close to a deal that will include the release of Moore to GM.

However, Triple Eight boss Jamie Whincup has also admitted there are “complications” on the Ford side of the fence.

Speedcafe understands a recent vote between the Ford teams ratified the decision to appoint Triple Eight as the Blue Oval’s new HT.

Likewise, Triple Eight will be awarded the Ford engine supply deal by Supercars when the current contract with the DJR-owned Motorsport Powertrains expires at year’s end.

Triple Eight has begun work on its Ford project, receiving basic CAD files from the Blue Oval, arranging access to a Blanchard Racing Team Mustang and beginning its chassis builds.

However, the Red Bull-backed team is believed to be frustrated at a lack of co-operation from DJR as it seeks detailed CAD files and an engine for analysis.

While the HT handover is an inevitability, the sticking point appears to be DJR’s desire to recoup costs from the MPT engine venture.

DJR is believed to want as much as $1million for the engine business, which it bought in late 2023.

While Triple Eight is willing to purchase leftover parts stock from MPT, there appears no desire to acquire the entity itself.

Triple Eight is already setting up its own Ford engine shop within the Banyo headquarters it recently purchased from Roland Dane.

Ford will almost certainly need to intervene to unlock the stalemate, which Whincup hinted at on Friday when asked by Speedcafe of the HT handover process.

“It’s in progress, for sure,” he said

“It’s got its complications, I won’t lie, so we’re working through that via Ford, but confident we’ll get there no problems.”

DJR is somewhat understandably unwilling to give up its HT assets until the engine situation is resolved and a handover date is locked in.

Ford is believed to be keen on finding a resolution as soon as possible, potentially allowing the transfer to occur in unison with the end of Triple Eight’s GM duties in July.

The Blue Oval flagged at the initial January announcement its plan for Triple Eight to take over any HT work that relates to 2026 in the second half of this year.

Triple Eight has previously declared it will need to undertake a full analysis on the current Mustang package before it decides whether it wants to re-homologate the car’s aerodynamics.

While Supercars will not allow changes to the current model Mustang, adopting a Dark Horse R front facia has been mooted as a way of opening the door for changes.

Whincup suggested on Friday that it will be largely up to Supercars whether the Mustang and Camaro join the new-for-2026 Toyota for post-season wind tunnel testing.

“The key to it all is to have parity and move on,” he said.

“Make the cars all the same, as far as aero goes and horsepower and we get on with the racing.

“So, whoever wins on Sunday is the genuine winner. It’s a critical part of the grand scheme, to get it right.

“It’s difficult with two cars. It’s going to be twice as difficult with three, but it’s achievable. It’s a huge focal point.”

Regardless of the HT handovers, Triple Eight will continue to race Chevrolet Camaros until the conclusion of the 2025 championship.