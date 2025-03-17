Triple Eight is set to take over as Ford’s homologation team as part of its mega deal to return to the marque after 16 years with GM.

While Triple Eight is naturally eager to apply its engineering expertise to the Mustang, it’s currently slated to be shut out of wind tunnel testing later this year.

Supercars’ return trip to the Windshear windtunnel in the United States is only scheduled to feature the Toyota Supra that will join the championship in 2026.

Homologation team representatives for Ford and GM will be welcome to observe the testing, but upgrading the current cars is only permissible on one condition.

“Subject to any model changes, there’s no ability to re-homologate,” Supercars’ motorsport manager Tim Edwards confirmed to Speedcafe last month.

“We’ve done that work, we’ve spent a vast amount of money that we’ve been very transparent about in the past. It was a big commitment for the business to do that.

“So just because you change HT doesn’t mean you’ve got the right to say, ‘we’re going to reinvent the wheel now’. At the moment, all of our focus is on taking the Toyota to the tunnel.

“Those two cars [the Mustang and Camaro] are set now, the box is set. Subject to new models coming in, those cars are set.”

While the S650 model Mustang that debuted with Gen3 in 2023 remains current, there has been speculation Ford will push to upgrade its cars from GT to Dark Horse trim.

Ford Performance has raced the Dark Horse – which includes only subtle styling differences to the GT – in NASCAR since the S650 joined the Cup Series last year.

Mark Rushbrook, the global head of Ford’s racing programs, visited the Supercars paddock at Albert Park and declared a Dark Horse move as ‘To Be Decided’.

“TBD, honestly. At this point we’re committed to racing, well we have to race, the Mustang GT for this year,” he said.

“No decisions beyond that. But if and when it makes sense, either for competition reasons or for marketing reasons to change it, then we’ll change it.”

Rushbrook also affirmed that Ford wants Triple Eight acting as its homologation team on any activities related to 2026, regardless of when that work begins.

“Timing is TBD, but the basic principal is anything related to 2025 racing, just for integrity, DJR needs to do that,” he said.

“We can’t have Triple Eight working on anything relative to 2025, it wouldn’t be in their interest to do anything related to 2025 because they’re racing against it.

“But anything related to 2026, Triple Eight will do the HT responsibilities. So, if that comes up next month or in June or whatever, then Triple Eight would take on anything related to 2026.

“Especially around the Toyota coming in and representing us in that process.”

A Ford display located opposite the Supercars paddock at Albert Park featured a Dark Horse Mustang Cup car, as the brand looks at introducing the one-make series to Australia next year.