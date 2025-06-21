Dolphin left PremiAir on the eve of the Darwin Triple Crown to mark the end of an incredibly short stint at the helm of the Peter Xiberras-owned squad.

His appointment was announced back in early April, before Dolphin formally started in the role in early May.

He made his first appearance at the track with the team at the Tasmania Super440 before departing last week.

“Gwyn joined our company when we were gearing up to take on the GM homologation team duties and run the Kyle Larson wildcard in Adelaide,” team communications chief Richard Smith told Speedcafe.

“The wildcard project included engagement with the South Australian Government, which Gwyn’s experience was well suited to.

“When those programs didn’t come off we mutually agreed to part ways.”

Dolphin relocated from Perth to Queensland to take the PremiAir Racing job, having previously held the role of CEO at Tourism WA.

His was also touted as having experience in international motorsport, up to and including Formula 1.