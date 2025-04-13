The fine, half of which is suspended, and the teams’ points penalty came thanks to the mandatory tyre pressure monitoring system not working on Nick Percat’s MSR Camaro.

The two front tyre sensors were found to be not operational during Sunday’s race.

According to the stewards report, team owner Matt Stone argued that the sensors are temperamental and that there was no way to know they had stopped working.

“The Competitor’s representative, Matt Stone, admitted that the sensors were not operational as required by the Rule, but indicated that there were mitigating factors that he wished to make known to the Stewards,” it read.

“He stated that the sensors are known generally to be sensitive and stop operating without adequate warning.

“Prior to this Event, the Team had ordered a new set of sensors to replace the existing set of sensors, but that set of sensors had not arrived prior to having to pack the container at the end of the Melbourne Event for transportation to New Zealand.

“Their standard operating procedure is to check the sensors at the end of an event and replace if required. To the Team’s knowledge these particular sensors were still working at that check and so were packed for use at this event.

“The Team has limited operational hours and staff able to check the sensors during an event. It was not until the issue was reported after the Race that he became aware that the sensors had stopped working.

“Having considered the matter extensively; despite the mitigating factors raised by the Competitor, the Stewards note that Rule A4.3.2 provides that a Competitor must ensure that their Car complies with the Rules throughout the Event and so based on their admission that the sensors were not working, find that a breach of Rule D17.1.19.1 is established.

“The Stewards have taken the mitigating factors into account in determining the penalty imposed.

“The Competitor is reminded that Decisions and Penalties that may be subject to Appeal are set out in B7.7.2 and the Rights to and process for an Appeal are set out in B5.”

Percat had a tough Sunday race in NZ coming home 23rd.

Despite the penalty, MSR still sits sixth in the teams’ standings heading to New Zealand.