The team has earmarked the Tasmania Super440 at Symmons Plains for the debut of Cam Waters’ new Monster Mustang.

Tickford is the latest squad to opt to tackle its builds in-house, having previously been among teams to receive chassis from Pace Innovations.

The Melbourne-based outfit has tooled up for Gen3 builds after knocking out multiple new Gen2 Mustangs for its Super2 Series program in recent years.

Having initially aimed to have a pair of new chassis ready for the start of 2026, the team utilised the break ahead of New Zealand to progress the Waters car.

“The guys at the factory have done an amazing job on the first Tickford chassis. It looks great, we’re pretty pumped to see that on track,” team manager Matt Roberts told Speedcafe.

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“The whole Tickford operation from engineering to the guys in the workshop, fabrication, machine shop, it’s come together really nicely.

“It’s taken a little longer than we would have thought, but we’ve got a great product and I’m actually keen to showcase it and see what it’s going to be like.”

Roberts indicated Thomas Randle will also receive a new Mustang at some point later this year, having campaigned the same chassis since the start of the Gen3 era in 2023.

Waters has started 2026 in Tickford’s wildcard chassis after the team sold his primary car to collector Scott Taylor.

“It had a massive, massive birthday in the off-season, so clearly it’s got speed,” said Roberts of the wildcard chassis that Waters will also race in the NZ double-header.

“It’s no slouch at the moment.”

Waters currently sits second in the standings and Randle 11th ahead of Round 3 at Taupo this weekend, while Tickford leads the teams’ pointscore.

Tickford is again expected to field a wildcard in as many as four events this year, starting with Sprint Cup outings for Reuben Goodall and Ben Gomersall.

Tickford joins Pace Innovations, Triple Eight, Walkinshaw TWG, Erebus Motorsport and Brad Jones Racing as builders of the control specification Gen3 chassis.