Grove Racing, Walkinshaw Andretti United, PremiAir Racing and Dick Johnson Racing will all field their Darwin designs across both team cars.

Brad Jones Racing (#8 and #96), Erebus Motorsport (#9) and the Blanchard Racing Team (#7), meanwhile, have retained the colours on half of their respective fleets.

The Snowy River effort on James Courtney’s #7 BRT entry was voted by Speedcafe readers as the best Indigenous Round design of 2025.

Townsville coincides with the conclusion of NAIDOC Week; an annual event celebrating the culture, history, stories and achievements of Australia’s First People.

PremiAir owner Peter Xiberras said that is behind his team retaining its subtle indigenous touch, designed for former Wallabies stars Saia and Anthony Fainga by artist Sheldon Harrington.

“With NAIDOC Week concluding over the Townsville weekend, it seemed fitting to keep this special design on both PremiAir Racing Camaros,” Xiberras explained.

“We will be proud to host Saia and Anthony in our garage across the weekend, so they can see the designs in action firsthand.”

Retaining Darwin designs for Townsville is not unusual given rewrapping cars for one event is both costly and time consuming.

Supercars squads voiced concerns about the cost implications of the Darwin livery requirement this year given the change occurred on the road post-Perth.

Matt Stone Racing was the only team to run its indigenous colours in Perth prior to Darwin.

MSR will have Nick Percat’s car back in its regular colours this weekend while Cam Hill debuts a new sponsor, BHP Mitsubishi Alliance.