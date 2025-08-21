The latest video shared by Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia shows the car at WAU’s Melbourne workshop with its composite bodywork largely in place.

WAU is preparing the car for a reveal at the Bathurst 1000 event launch in Sydney on September 1 and the imminent start of track testing.

The construction of a second WAU Supra chassis is also understood to be well underway, with that car to be built-up and used for Supercars’ end-of-year wind tunnel testing.

Supercars has required its homologation teams to each have a car ready for sea freight to the United States by late September ahead of the December dates at Windshear in North Carolina.

WAU also pulled Chaz Mostert’s primary 2025 Mustang race car from service midway through this season to convert it to Supra bodywork.

The Toyota bodywork teaser follows the recent release of an audio clip featuring the race-spec 2UR-GSE V8 motor running on a dyno.

WAU’s Toyota engine development program is believed to have been based in the UK, utilising contacts of team principal Carl Faux.

Toyota announced its 2026 Supercars entry back in September 2024, following that with the reveal of a full-size clay model at the Bathurst 1000 showing what a Gen3 Supra could look like.

Brad Jones Racing will also field Toyotas next year, with the Albury team documenting the build of its first chassis via its YouTube channel.

All Gen3 Supercars run a control chassis fitted with bodywork and engine that is bespoke to either the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro or Toyota Supra.

The September 1 launch date for the Gen3 Supra will come just two days after Toyota Australia closes orders for the current A90 model road car on which it is based.

While Toyota is eventually expected to roll out a replacement Supra model globally, the company has committed to racing the A90 in Supercars in 2026 and beyond.

That means next year’s Supercars grid will feature two vehicles that are no longer for sale, as global production for the Camaro ended in January of 2024.